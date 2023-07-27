Appeal for vehicle owners to be vigilant after spate of keyless car thefts

POLICE are appealing for car owners to be vigilant when securing their vehicles after two thefts took place in the early hours of the morning in Co. Armagh.

PSNI officers are investigating two reports of keyless car thefts in Armagh and Portadown, they confirmed this morning.

The first theft, which happened in the early hours of Wednesday, July 26, saw a yellow Citroen D3 car stolen from a car park at Lonsdale Street in Armagh shortly after 3.30am.

The car was seen a short time later, at around 4am, being driven in the Aughnacloy area, the PSNI confirms.

The second report of a theft was received this morning (July 27), where a white Mercedes C220 car had been stolen from the driveway of a house at Beechcote Avenue, Portadown.

The car was stolen sometime between 10.30pm last night and 4am on Thursday morning. On each occasion keys were not used to take the car.

PSNI Inspector Tate said: “As we continue with our enquiries into both incidents I would appeal to anyone with information about the whereabouts of either vehicle, or who has any information which could assist with our investigations, to contact officers in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 187 27/07/23.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who is offered similar vehicles for sale in suspicious circumstances.”

The PSNI has also offered some advice to car owners, to help prevent keyless car thefts.

“When at home keep your car key (and the spare) away from the car, doors and windows,” they state.

“Put your keys in a signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag. Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used,” they add.

“Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm and park in your garage overnight, if you don’t have a garage park close to your home.”