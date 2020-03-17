Gardaí acquire 210 new vehicles to assist elderly, vulnerable and isolated people

AN GARDA Síochána have acquired 210 new 'contingency' vehicles as part of new measures to ensure no vulnerable person is left without support.

The new vehicles, which are not primary response vehicles used to arrest suspects or attend reports of crime, will be used "to provide increased community support and community engagement across the country".

Deputy Commisioner John Twomey spoke about the positive impact these new measures will have on the community during a time of crisis, saying:

"As a community at this time we need more than ever to support the most vulnerable in our society, particularly our elderly and isolated. An Garda Síochána has always worked closely with our communities and we continue to do so in these extraordinary times”.

Gardaí are currently identifying those in Ireland who are most at need of Garda assistance, particularly people with limited local family or social support, and have asked local communities to to engage with people who may need extra help while also following social distancing guidelines.

Anyone who may have concerns about a neighbour, family member or themselves have been asked to contact their local Garda station so that they can receive assistance.

The contingency vehicles will be used "to assist and support people, which may include collecting medical prescriptions, attending hospital appointments and other supports they may need", according to a statement from Gardaí.

An Garda Síochána have set up a COVID-19 National Co-Ordination Unit which meets daily in order to monitor the ever-evolving situation.