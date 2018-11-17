Gardaí and actors stage simulated terrorist attack at Irish university
Gardaí and actors stage simulated terrorist attack at Irish university

Operation Barracuda took place at Dublin City University (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

GARDAÍ have taken part in a simulated terrorist attack at Dublin City University as part of a training exercise.

The campus in Glasnevin was the scene for a real-time exercise to test the garda response to an actual terrorist attack.

Dubbed Operation Barracuda, the simulation was also used to assess how gardaí would operate with other agencies in such a scenario.

(Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)
The exercise was led by the gardaí and involved Dublin Fire Brigade, the Defence Forces and the National Ambulance Service, as well as around 50 actors.

The operation began with a suspected road traffic collision being reported to gardaí via 999.

The situated was then escalated after the occupants of the car began attacking bystanders.

After one assailant was shot, the other two entered a nearby building before taking hostages.

(Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

The simulation ended with gardaí storming the building, shooting the assailants and rescuing all the hostages.

The exercise will now be evaluated, with further simulated scenarios planned, to prepare for any similar real-life event.

