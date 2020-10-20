Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing teenaged boy from Co Longford
News

Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing teenaged boy from Co Longford

GARDAÍ have launched a public appeal for help in the search for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Corey Farrell has been missing since Friday, October 9.

He was last seen in Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, and is known to frequent the Mullingar area.

The teenager is described as being 5'6″ in height, of slim build, with brown eyes and black hair.

It isn't known exactly what Corey was wearing on the day he went missing.

Advertisement
Pic; Garda press office

A statement from An Garda Siochana read: "Gardai in Edgeworthstown are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Corey Farrell, who went missing on Friday, 9th October 2020. He was last seen in Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford.

"Corey is described as being 5’ 6” in height, with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair. When last seen on Friday afternoon 9th October, 2020 it is unknown what Corey was wearing.

"Corey is known to frequent Mullingar."

Anyone with any information on Corey's whereabouts is asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

See More: Appeal, Gardai, Irish Teen, Longford, Missing Teen

Related

Police release CCTV footage of man suspected of stabbing and beating women in Belfast
News 5 days ago

Police release CCTV footage of man suspected of stabbing and beating women in Belfast

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish man dies following tragic tractor crash in Kilkenny
News 5 days ago

Irish man dies following tragic tractor crash in Kilkenny

By: Harry Brent

Huge bag of cannabis worth over €1 million falls off lorry onto motorway in Antrim
News 1 week ago

Huge bag of cannabis worth over €1 million falls off lorry onto motorway in Antrim

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Garda who attended event while awaiting coronavirus result later tested positive
News 54 minutes ago

Garda who attended event while awaiting coronavirus result later tested positive

By: Rachael O'Connor

Aurnia, the brown bear rescued from captivity by Donegal sanctuary, passes away
News 2 hours ago

Aurnia, the brown bear rescued from captivity by Donegal sanctuary, passes away

By: Rachael O'Connor

Coronavirus cases in Ireland surpass 50,000 as numbers continue to soar
News 2 hours ago

Coronavirus cases in Ireland surpass 50,000 as numbers continue to soar

By: Rachael O'Connor

There is hope and there is light': Taoiseach announces nationwide Level 5 restrictions for six weeks
News 3 hours ago

There is hope and there is light': Taoiseach announces nationwide Level 5 restrictions for six weeks

By: Rachael O'Connor

'Booze-cruises' to make comeback after Brexit with Irish shoppers scrambling north of border for cheap alcohol
News 15 hours ago

'Booze-cruises' to make comeback after Brexit with Irish shoppers scrambling north of border for cheap alcohol

By: Harry Brent