Gardaí appeal for information after man dies in Co. Kerry collision

GARDAÍ have appealed for information following the death of a man in a single-vehicle collision in Co. Kerry.

The man, aged in his 40s, passed away after the vehicle he was driving overturned on the road at Aulaneduff, Abbeydorney at around 9.15pm on Friday.

A female passenger, aged in her 30s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry where she is being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí at Tralee Garda Station have appealed to anyone who may have information in relation to the collision to contact them.

Any road users who were in the area on Friday between 9pm and 9.30pm and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.