Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing Dublin man

GARDAI have issued an appeal for information to assist them in their search for a 57-year-old man who has been missing since Monday morning.

Patrick Holland was last seen at his home in Pearse Street, Dublin 2 in the early hours of Monday morning, August 6.

He is described as being 5'9" in height, of a large build with white grey hair and brown eyes.

He wears glasses at all times.

It is not known what Patrick was wearing when he left home.

A garda spokeswoman said: "Gardaí and Patrick's family are concerned for him."