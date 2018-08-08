Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing Dublin man
(Picture: Garda Press Office)

GARDAI have issued an appeal for information to assist them in their search for a 57-year-old man who has been missing since Monday morning.

Patrick Holland was last seen at his home in Pearse Street, Dublin 2 in the early hours of Monday morning, August 6.

He is described as being 5'9" in height, of a large build with white grey hair and brown eyes.

He wears glasses at all times.

It is not known what Patrick was wearing when he left home.

A garda spokeswoman said: "Gardaí and Patrick's family are concerned for him."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

