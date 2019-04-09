Gardaí appeal for public's help to find boy, 15, who went missing on way to school in Dublin
GARDAÍ are appealing for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Dublin schoolboy.

Daniel Devaney, 15, went missing on his way to school in south Dublin yesterday morning, Monday April 8.

The teenager was last seen when he left his home in Terenure at approximately 8:30am.

He is described as being approximately 6'3" (1.93m) in height, of medium build, with green eyes and blonde hair.

When last seen Daniel was wearing his school uniform of navy trousers, a navy/blue jumper and a light blue rain jacket along with a black backpack.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who has seen Daniel or knows of his whereabouts to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

