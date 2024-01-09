Gardaí appeal to local hunters after man shot in arm during soccer match

AN investigation has been launched after a man was shot in the arm while playing a soccer match in Co. Tipperary.

The incident happened at around 9pm on January 6, in Rearcross, during the second half of a match between Ballymackey Football Club and Rearcross Football Club.

The 32-year-old was treated at the scene before being brought by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for further assessment.

His injures are not life-threatening and he has since been discharged from hospital.

In a statement, Rearcross FC said they were “totally shocked at the turn of events when our Junior B team were playing a Division 2 league game Ballymackey FC Club”.

“We are glad to update that the player in question is making a good recovery,” they added, before calling for privacy for their player and his family.

“This incident has brought unforeseen national and international spotlight on our small club in a rural setting,” they said.

“First and foremost, our thoughts continue to be with the player and his family and we would ask the various local and national media outlets to respect the player’s privacy and refrain from the ongoing attempts to make contact with him as recovery is the number one priority.

“We also ask the various media outlets to refrain from persistently contacting Club members looking for further media interviews, the Club has already issued statement details and have nothing further to add at this time.”

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to the incident to contact them as well as anyone who may have been hunting in the area at the time.

“The scene is preserved for forensic and technical examination and investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses,” they state.

“They are particularly appealing to individuals who may have been hunting in the area at the time to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station 067-50450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”