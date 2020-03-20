Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at a house in Cork
News

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at a house in Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE appealed to the public for information after shots were fired at a house in Cork on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at approximately 11.45pm on St Patrick's Day, 17 March, when Gardaí were called to a house in the Avenue De Rennes area of Mahon, Co Cork, in response to a report of a number of shots fired at the front door of a house in the area.

Searches of the area were carried out both by members of the Armed Support Unit and the Southern Region Dog Unit but so far no arrests have been made.

The crime scene was preserved and a technical examination was carried out by local crime units.

No-one received any injuries during the attack, Gardaí have confirmed.

Advertisement

An Garda Síochána are now appealing for anyone who may have any information or who may have witnesses the shooting to come forward, particularly anyone who may have video or mobile phone footage from the areas at the time of the incident.

Anyone who was in the Mahon area in the vicinity of Avenue De Renne, Lakelands Avenue, Lakelands Crescent, Loughman Road, Ringmahon Road, Kinsale Road Roundabout or Tory Top Road between the times of 11pm and 12.30am on the night in question have been asked to contact Gardaí at Blackrock Garda Station on 021 453 6690.

Alternately, anyone with information can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

See More: Cork, Shooting

Related

Coronavirus patient in Cork discharged from hospital after making full recovery
News 1 week ago

Coronavirus patient in Cork discharged from hospital after making full recovery

By: Rachael O'Connor

Cork pub named in list of European national treasures for 'evoking the spirit of Ireland'
News 1 week ago

Cork pub named in list of European national treasures for 'evoking the spirit of Ireland'

By: Rachael O'Connor

Man hospitalised after being stabbed multiple times during burglary in Cork
News 1 week ago

Man hospitalised after being stabbed multiple times during burglary in Cork

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Today marks one year since the passing of HPV vaccine advocate Laura Brennan
News 3 hours ago

Today marks one year since the passing of HPV vaccine advocate Laura Brennan

By: Rachael O'Connor

Liam Gallagher wants to reform Oasis for one-off charity gig once coronavirus is 'put to bed'
News 4 hours ago

Liam Gallagher wants to reform Oasis for one-off charity gig once coronavirus is 'put to bed'

By: Jack Beresford

Gardaí help elderly with shopping, bring medication and fuel during lockdown
News 6 hours ago

Gardaí help elderly with shopping, bring medication and fuel during lockdown

By: Rachael O'Connor

Public Mass suspended in Scotland until further notice, bishops confirm
News 6 hours ago

Public Mass suspended in Scotland until further notice, bishops confirm

By: Mal Rogers

Irish politician claims some Limerick pubs remain open despite government advice
News 7 hours ago

Irish politician claims some Limerick pubs remain open despite government advice

By: Jack Beresford