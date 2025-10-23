Author Cónal Creedon ‘privileged’ to receive Pride of Cork Award

NOVELIST Cónal Creedon has received a Pride of Cork Award recognising his ‘contribution to the arts’.

The Cork-born author, who is also an award-winning playwright, documentary filmmaker and collaborative artist, received his award at a ceremony held at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa in Cork on October 19.

“Last night was fabulous – such a positive atmosphere - it is a special honour to be in the company of so many of my heroes – truly The Pride Of Cork,” Creedon said after receiving his award.

“Receiving this honour is a personal privilege," he added.

"It feels very special to be included in this celebration of powerhouse living-icons including Catriona Twomey, of Cork Penny Dinners, and Mary Crilly of the Sexual Violence Centre Cork, and so many other absolutely incredible individuals and organisations such as The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust from Newry who selflessly have devoted their life’s work to serving the people of Ireland.

"Ans so many others, each as deserving as the next, a very humbling yet joyous occasion,” he added.

The Pride of Cork Awards are organised by the Cork Civic Life not-for-profit organisation.

Michael Mulcahy, who is chairman at Cork Civic Life, said their awards “embody the spirit of honour and celebration, paying tribute to these exceptional individuals and organisations that stand as The Pride of Cork”.

He added: “It is an opportunity to showcase the incredible impact they have on the community, and to express our heartfelt gratitude for their selfless dedication.”

Creedon’s award marks his 40 years of work and achievements within the arts industry.