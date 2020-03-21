Gardaí asking public for help in finding missing Waterford man
News

Gardaí asking public for help in finding missing Waterford man

GARDAI ARE appealing to the public for help in locating a missing Waterford man. 

John Deegan, 42, was last seen on Friday, March 20, at around 6pm when he left his home in Tallow, Co Waterford. 

According to Gardaí in Dungarvan, he was travelling in a silver Volkswagen Passat Saloon at the time, with a partial registration number of 151 KY. 

Mr. Deegan is approximately 5ft 10in, of slim build with short red hair. 

Advertisement

At the time of his last sighting he was wearing  blue jeans, a black ski jacket and a blue/green half zip jumper. 

Mr. Deegan’s family have expressed serious concern for his wellbeing. 

Anyone with information on his whereabout is being asked to contact Dungarvan garda station on 058-48600 or on the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111. 

See More: Garda, Gardai, Missing Man, Waterford

Related

Garda hospitalised after being assaulted by teenager in Limerick
News 3 weeks ago

Garda hospitalised after being assaulted by teenager in Limerick

By: Rachael O'Connor

Garda investigation launched following video of four-lane sulky race on motorway
News 1 month ago

Garda investigation launched following video of four-lane sulky race on motorway

By: Rachael O'Connor

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following arson attack on home while five people slept
News 1 month ago

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following arson attack on home while five people slept

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Betty Ryan - A retraction and apology
News 25 minutes ago

Betty Ryan - A retraction and apology

By: Jack Beresford

Sean Cox returns home nearly two years on from Anfield attack
News 3 hours ago

Sean Cox returns home nearly two years on from Anfield attack

By: Jack Beresford

UK to close all pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes from midnight tonight
News 21 hours ago

UK to close all pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes from midnight tonight

By: Jack Beresford

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at a house in Cork
News 22 hours ago

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at a house in Cork

By: Rachael O'Connor

Largest Garda numbers in history as 319 new officers are sworn in in response to covid-19
News 23 hours ago

Largest Garda numbers in history as 319 new officers are sworn in in response to covid-19

By: Rachael O'Connor