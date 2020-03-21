Gardaí asking public for help in finding missing Waterford man

GARDAI ARE appealing to the public for help in locating a missing Waterford man.

John Deegan, 42, was last seen on Friday, March 20, at around 6pm when he left his home in Tallow, Co Waterford.

According to Gardaí in Dungarvan, he was travelling in a silver Volkswagen Passat Saloon at the time, with a partial registration number of 151 KY.

Mr. Deegan is approximately 5ft 10in, of slim build with short red hair.

At the time of his last sighting he was wearing blue jeans, a black ski jacket and a blue/green half zip jumper.

Mr. Deegan’s family have expressed serious concern for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabout is being asked to contact Dungarvan garda station on 058-48600 or on the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.