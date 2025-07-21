Refurbished garda building will accommodate ‘highly specialist unit’

AN historic garda building has reopened after undergoing an extensive refurbishment project to make it fit for the future purpose.

Ireland’s Justice Minister, Jim O’Callaghan and Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran attended the official reopening of J Block at Garda Headquarters in Dublin.

The project involved the full refurbishment of the 1,770 sq.m, two-storey, historic building as offices to accommodate a “highly specialist unit within An Garda Síochána”, the police force has confirmed.

"The Government is committed to ensuring that An Garda Síochána has the equipment, vehicles and facilities it needs to keep people safe,” Minister O’Callaghan said.

“The refurbishment of the historic J Block symbolises the work carried out by Gardaí,” he added.

“This restored and repurposed building will facilitate the work of specialised units who can respond to the shifting challenges faced by Gardaí and the people they work to keep safe.

“While An Garda Síochána is rooted in community and tradition, and we must not lose sight of that, it is important to provide Gardaí with modern, fit-for-purpose facilities to allow them to deliver the world class policing service we require.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed that the refurbished building will now host a number of police divisions.

“The origin of the J Block building dates back to 1842, and it holds historic significance in respect of Ireland’s policing history,” he said.

“J Block was first used as a barracks and training building, evolving to house administrative personnel and in more recent times to serve as a base of operations for An Garda Síochána’s ICT department.

“Now, following a significant refurbishment project, J Block has been modernised and will now be home to the Roads Policing Bureau, the Community Engagement Bureau and Youth Diversion Bureau.

“The office of the Assistant Commissioner with responsibility for Roads Policing and Community Engagement is also based there.”

Commissioner Harris said the force was “delighted” to be in a position today to officially re-open the building, “which will continue to support the delivery of policing operations in An Garda Síochána for many more years to come’’.

Block J has been part of the original build of Garda headquarters since their completion in 1842.

It was a barracks for recruits up until 1964, when Templemore took over as the Garda Training College.

At that time it was quickly repurposed as office space and has remained in use since, until recently as the base for Garda ICT.

Its refurbishment was undertaken while the building remained operational, requiring “careful phasing and constant coordination to ensure the safety of Garda staff, subcontractors, and building occupants”, the police force confirmed.

Key elements of the refurbishment included the replacement and restoration of 80 historic sash windows, the restoration of original external masonry, the complete replacement of the roof finish and flashings and the strengthening of the roof structure and the repair of eight original chimneys, including lead and copper flashings.