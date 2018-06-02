Gardaí issue warning over driving on drugs as three drivers test positive
News

Gardaí issue warning over driving on drugs as three drivers test positive

THREE Irish drivers have tested positive for cannabis in County Donegal.

An Garda Síochána have warned drivers of the dangers of drug-driving during the Bank Holiday Weekend.

In the area of Letterkenny, Gardaí testing on the road discovered three drivers who tested positive for cannabis while driving.

In a tweet shared by the force, the drivers were tested for other drugs including cocaine, opiates, benzodiazepines but cannabis was the resin that all motorists failed the test for and subsequently were found to be in the positive.

Gardaí at the centre of the three drivers tweeted that blood samples from the drivers were provided and analysed leading to their discoveries: 'Letterkenny Roads Policing - 3 drivers tested for cannabis while driving. Drivers tested at road side. Failed preliminary drugs test. Blood sample provided.'

Advertisement

While an exemption exists in Irish law for people who require medicinal marijuana, a medical certificate is required while driving the vehicle.

Drug-driving is currently a criminal offence and can lead to prosecution.

See More: An Garda Síochána, Donegal, Drug Driving, News

Related

Gardaí to investigate after man dies in house fire
News 11 hours ago

Gardaí to investigate after man dies in house fire

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí unveil new uniforms to be trialled this summer
News 3 days ago

Gardaí unveil new uniforms to be trialled this summer

By: Ryan Price

Two men arrested in connection to 1990 ambush and murder of Tyrone bookmaker
News 4 days ago

Two men arrested in connection to 1990 ambush and murder of Tyrone bookmaker

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Visa issue statement following mass chaos of customers unable to use bank cards
News 8 hours ago

Visa issue statement following mass chaos of customers unable to use bank cards

By: Rebecca Keane

The weather this weekend will delight anyone with outdoor plans
News 9 hours ago

The weather this weekend will delight anyone with outdoor plans

By: Rebecca Keane

'This is a statement' – Ireland to show support of LGBT rights with rainbow flag kit for USA friendly
Sport 1 day ago

'This is a statement' – Ireland to show support of LGBT rights with rainbow flag kit for USA friendly

By: Aidan Lonergan

'Brothers in arms': Rugby club pays tribute to teenage friends who drowned in Irish quarry
News 1 day ago

'Brothers in arms': Rugby club pays tribute to teenage friends who drowned in Irish quarry

By: Aidan Lonergan

Visa chaos as millions of customers left unable to use bank cards across Ireland and Europe
News 1 day ago

Visa chaos as millions of customers left unable to use bank cards across Ireland and Europe

By: Aidan Lonergan