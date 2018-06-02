Gardaí issue warning over driving on drugs as three drivers test positive

THREE Irish drivers have tested positive for cannabis in County Donegal.

An Garda Síochána have warned drivers of the dangers of drug-driving during the Bank Holiday Weekend.

In the area of Letterkenny, Gardaí testing on the road discovered three drivers who tested positive for cannabis while driving.

In a tweet shared by the force, the drivers were tested for other drugs including cocaine, opiates, benzodiazepines but cannabis was the resin that all motorists failed the test for and subsequently were found to be in the positive.

Gardaí at the centre of the three drivers tweeted that blood samples from the drivers were provided and analysed leading to their discoveries: 'Letterkenny Roads Policing - 3 drivers tested for cannabis while driving. Drivers tested at road side. Failed preliminary drugs test. Blood sample provided.'

While an exemption exists in Irish law for people who require medicinal marijuana, a medical certificate is required while driving the vehicle.

Drug-driving is currently a criminal offence and can lead to prosecution.