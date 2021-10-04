Gardaí forced to step in as 'anti-vaxx' protesters gather outside Tony Holohan's home
News

Gardaí forced to step in as 'anti-vaxx' protesters gather outside Tony Holohan's home

DOZENS of people gathered outside Dr Tony Holohan's Dublin home on Sunday protesting against Covid-19 vaccines.

Gardaí eventually stepped in and dispersed the group, who were seen carrying signs and placards denouncing the promotion of the life-saving jabs, vaccine passports and the use of face masks.

The protesters demonstrated outside the Chief Medical Officer's home - where he lives with his two children - for around an hour and a half before the guards arrived.

In a statement, gardaí said they were "altered to a number of protesters outside a residence in Dublin [on] Sunday, October 3, 2021 at approximately 1pm.

"Gardaí attended and the protest ended without incident."

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly slammed the protesters, saying there was "no place" for the targeting of people's homes.

"Those are security issues but in general, as I said when it happened originally to Simon Harris a few years ago, I think there is a very important and legitimate place for protest in this country, outside Leinster House or outside Departments," Minister Donnelly told reporters in Cork.

"I just don’t think there’s any place for targeting people’s homes in our country."

The demonstration comes just two weeks after a similar protest was held at the home of the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and his partner Dr Matt Barrett in Dublin 8.

Protesters also gathered outside Mr Varadkar's apartment in in 2019 to protest against rising house prices.

See More: Anti-vaxxers, Dr Tony Holohan, Dublin, Protesters

Related

Piers Morgan sparks furious backlash after saying those who don't take vaccine should be REFUSED health care if they catch Covid
News 2 months ago

Piers Morgan sparks furious backlash after saying those who don't take vaccine should be REFUSED health care if they catch Covid

By: Harry Brent

Anti-vaxxers 'sabotage' Dublin pub with dozens of fake bookings in protest against indoor dining rules
News 2 months ago

Anti-vaxxers 'sabotage' Dublin pub with dozens of fake bookings in protest against indoor dining rules

By: Harry Brent

Anti-vaxxers are spreading lies and it's costing lives - Simon Harris
News 9 months ago

Anti-vaxxers are spreading lies and it's costing lives - Simon Harris

By: Harry Brent

Latest

St Vincent’s edge out Brothers Pearse in thrilling Yorkshire GAA cup final
Sport 2 hours ago

St Vincent’s edge out Brothers Pearse in thrilling Yorkshire GAA cup final

By: Pete Fawcett

The 1981 hunger strike ended on this day 40 years ago
News 17 hours ago

The 1981 hunger strike ended on this day 40 years ago

By: Gerard Donaghy

In pictures: Irish Olympian Clohisey and Ross win Belfast City Marathon
News 1 day ago

In pictures: Irish Olympian Clohisey and Ross win Belfast City Marathon

By: Gerard Donaghy

Michael McDonnell jailed after 'horrifying' attack on woman
News 1 day ago

Michael McDonnell jailed after 'horrifying' attack on woman

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested over criminality linked to INLA paramilitary group
News 1 day ago

Man arrested over criminality linked to INLA paramilitary group

By: Gerard Donaghy