Gardaí forced to step in as 'anti-vaxx' protesters gather outside Tony Holohan's home

DOZENS of people gathered outside Dr Tony Holohan's Dublin home on Sunday protesting against Covid-19 vaccines.

Gardaí eventually stepped in and dispersed the group, who were seen carrying signs and placards denouncing the promotion of the life-saving jabs, vaccine passports and the use of face masks.

The protesters demonstrated outside the Chief Medical Officer's home - where he lives with his two children - for around an hour and a half before the guards arrived.

In a statement, gardaí said they were "altered to a number of protesters outside a residence in Dublin [on] Sunday, October 3, 2021 at approximately 1pm.

"Gardaí attended and the protest ended without incident."

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly slammed the protesters, saying there was "no place" for the targeting of people's homes.

"Those are security issues but in general, as I said when it happened originally to Simon Harris a few years ago, I think there is a very important and legitimate place for protest in this country, outside Leinster House or outside Departments," Minister Donnelly told reporters in Cork.

"I just don’t think there’s any place for targeting people’s homes in our country."

The demonstration comes just two weeks after a similar protest was held at the home of the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and his partner Dr Matt Barrett in Dublin 8.

Protesters also gathered outside Mr Varadkar's apartment in in 2019 to protest against rising house prices.