Gardaí help elderly with shopping, bring medication and fuel during lockdown

WITH THE country in effective lockdown and people urged to stay in their homes as much as possible, Gardaí have been assisting those in need whatever way they can.

The Community Policing initiative, implemented during these unprecedented times, have seen local Gardaí assisting the elderly and vulnerable by helping with shopping, bringing food, medicine and fuel, and even fixing technical issues for those who may not have the support of family or friends.

On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner John Twomey announced that Gardaí would be supporting "the most vulnerable in our society, particularly our elderly and isolated."

210 new contingency vehicles were acquired in order to "assist and support people, which may include collecting medical prescriptions, attending hospital appointments and other supports they may need", according to a statement from Gardaí at the time, and these measures have now come into play.

Local police called to Joan in Newcastle West, County Limerick after a relative asked Gardaí to check in on her, and they arranged for an electrician to fix her sensor light while also having "a great chat"-- while maintaining social distancing.

Newcastle West #CommunityPolicing checking in on Joan in Limerick today after a request from a relative. Electrician arranged to fix her sensor light & a great chat had. Anyone who needs assistance can call their local Garda station. We are here to help!#StPatricksDay #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Ginq8UiEio — Garda Info (@gardainfo) March 17, 2020

In Fenit, County Kerry, local Gardaí assisted an elderly woman by fixing her computer so she would be able to keep in touch with people while self-isolating.

Gardaí in Fenit, Co. Kerry fixing some technical issues!



"We have restructured the deployment of our resources so we have the personnel available to respond to whatever the community needs." - Deputy Commissioner John Twomey #WashYourHands #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/Al7chalMzz — Garda Info (@gardainfo) March 19, 2020

Gardaí delivered fuel, electricity top-up and medication to a man in the rural countryside as he had no transport, and told people not to be afraid to "pick up the phone and call us if you need help".

Co. Limerick Gardaì delivering coal, sticks, ESB top up and medication to a man who has no transport.



Our members across the country are available to assist. Dont be afraid to pick up the phone and call us if you need help. #HereToHelp #CommunityPolicing #coronvirusireland pic.twitter.com/wGub1welqK — Garda Info (@gardainfo) March 19, 2020

And in Walkinstown, Dublin, two Gardaí were spotted helping an elderly woman to carry her shopping home.

Thank you to a member of the public for sending us in this lovely photograph taken in the Walkinstown area earlier today. If you need assistance, remember An Garda Síochána is here to help.#YouveGotAFriend #AllYouveGotToDoIsCall pic.twitter.com/fkQqFpx3Vu — Garda Info (@gardainfo) March 18, 2020

Anyone who requires assistance, or who is worried about a relative or neighbour, has been urged to contact their local Garda station.