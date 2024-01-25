Gardaí investigate attempted ‘badger baiting’ incident after large holes dug out in rural spot

GARDAÍ are investigating a suspected case of ‘badger baiting’ after large holes were found dug out at a rural location in Co. Limerick.

Officers and representatives from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) were called yesterday afternoon (January 24) to the spot in the vicinity of Croagh village.

“Gardaí arrived at the scene and observed two large holes which had been intentionally dug in the ground,” the police force confirmed.

“This is believed to be a practice known as ‘badger baiting’” they added, “when badgers, which are a protected species in Ireland, are dug out of their sets and captured by people to be used to fight with dogs.”

They explained: “This is a harmful and serious offence under the Wildlife Act.”

Officers have appealed for anyone with any information regarding the incident to come forward.

“In particular, we wish to speak with anyone that was in the Croagh village area or the wider Adare and Rathkeale areas during 1pm and 4pm yesterday afternoon and who may have seen anything which resembled this or saw anything which may have drawn their attention,” they state.

Any road users who may have video camera footage (including dash-cam) from this area at this time, are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.