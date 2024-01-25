Gardaí investigate attempted ‘badger baiting’ incident after large holes dug out in rural spot
News

Gardaí investigate attempted ‘badger baiting’ incident after large holes dug out in rural spot

Badgers are a protected species in Ireland

GARDAÍ are investigating a suspected case of ‘badger baiting’ after large holes were found dug out at a rural location in Co. Limerick.

Officers and representatives from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) were called yesterday afternoon (January 24) to the spot in the vicinity of Croagh village.

“Gardaí arrived at the scene and observed two large holes which had been intentionally dug in the ground,” the police force confirmed.

“This is believed to be a practice known as ‘badger baiting’” they added, “when badgers, which are a protected species in Ireland, are dug out of their sets and captured by people to be used to fight with dogs.”

They explained: “This is a harmful and serious offence under the Wildlife Act.”

Badgers are a protected species in Ireland

Officers have appealed for anyone with any information regarding the incident to come forward.

“In particular, we wish to speak with anyone that was in the Croagh village area or the wider Adare and Rathkeale areas during 1pm and 4pm yesterday afternoon and who may have seen anything which resembled this or saw anything which may have drawn their attention,” they state.

Any road users who may have video camera footage (including dash-cam) from this area at this time, are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

See More: Badger, Ireland

Related

Donald Trump allegedly pestered a senior White House aide ‘with questions about badgers’
News 3 years ago

Donald Trump allegedly pestered a senior White House aide ‘with questions about badgers’

By: Jack Beresford

Adorable video of badger and coyote being 'friends' goes viral
News 3 years ago

Adorable video of badger and coyote being 'friends' goes viral

By: Harry Brent

Irish author Michael Magee longlisted for world’s largest literary prize for young writers
News 5 minutes ago

Irish author Michael Magee longlisted for world’s largest literary prize for young writers

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Arrest made by police investigating murder of West Belfast man
News 16 hours ago

Arrest made by police investigating murder of West Belfast man

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish mum of young woman stabbed to death calls for mandatory jail terms for carrying knife
News 17 hours ago

Irish mum of young woman stabbed to death calls for mandatory jail terms for carrying knife

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man appears in court after being extradited from US over historic indecent assault offences
News 18 hours ago

Man appears in court after being extradited from US over historic indecent assault offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Belfast chippers provide backdrop for new BBC comedy series
Entertainment 1 day ago

Belfast chippers provide backdrop for new BBC comedy series

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes paid as young woman killed when van collided with tree named
News 1 day ago

Tributes paid as young woman killed when van collided with tree named

By: Fiona Audley