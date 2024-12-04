Gardaí investigating murder of Jo Jo Dullard complete Co. Wicklow search

GARDAÍ investigating the disappearance and murder of Josephine 'Jo Jo' Dullard 29 years ago have completed a search of open ground in Co. Wicklow.

Miss Dullard, then aged 21, went missing after hitch-hiking home to Co. Kilkenny from Dublin on the night of November 9, 1995.

Her last known location was in Moone, Co. Kildare, from where she called a friend, telling her that a car had stopped and she was going to take the lift.

Miss Dullard was reported missing the following morning and the case was subsequently reclassified as a murder investigation.

Last month, gardaí renewed their appeal for information on the case on the 29th anniversary on Miss Dullard's disappearance.

Days later, a man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of murder and a search got underway at Ballyhook, Grangecon in Co. Wicklow near the Wicklow/Kildare border.

The man was subsequently released without charge, however, the search of the site continued.

After confirming on Tuesday that the operation was now complete, gardaí said they would not be commenting further on the searches 'for operational reasons'.

'Significant response'

A statement from the garda press office added that Ms Dullard's family had been updated on the current position of the investigation.

"As highlighted previously, Jo Jo's disappearance was upgraded to murder in 2020," added the statement.

"The investigation has progressed since 2020 and nearly 800 recommendations were actioned by the Investigation Team based at Naas Garda Station, under the direction of the Senior Investigating Officer, assisted by An Garda Síochána Serious Crime Review Team.

"Recent garda activity has also been of assistance to the investigation team.

"An Garda Síochána acknowledges the significant response of the public to these recent appeals and events.

"Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward, who felt they could not provide gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again."

Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they believe it to be, is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300 or any garda station.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.