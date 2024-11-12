Man arrested in connection with murder of Jo Jo Dullard as police search open ground site

A MAN has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of Josephine ‘Jo Jo’ Dullard.

The 21-year-old went missing after hitch-hiking home to Co. Kilkenny from Dublin on the night of November 9, 1995.

The case has since been classified a murder investigation.

As the 29th anniversary of her disappearance fell over the weekend Jo Jo’s family made an emotional plea to the public for information on what happened to her.

Gardaí investigating the case also revealed they had new lines of inquiry and have now confirmed that have made an arrest.

“Gardaí investigating the disappearance and murder of Josephine "Jo Jo” Dullard have this morning arrested a male on suspicion of her murder,” they said in a statement yesterday (November 11).

“The male, in his 50s, continues to be detained at a Garda station in Co. Kildare,” they added.

Investigating Gardaí have now begun a search operation on open ground at a location in Co. Wicklow near the Wicklow/Kildare border.

“This area of land will be searched and subject to excavation, technical and forensic examinations over the coming days,” the police force confirmed.

The arrest and search operation is being led by the investigation team from Kildare Division Serious Crime Unit and the Serious Crime Review Team, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Gardaí have also searched two private residences in connection with the case.

“An Garda Síochána has been and continues to keep the family of Jo Jo Dullard fully updated in relation to this investigation and they have been fully appraised of all of today's developments,” they said.

“An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300 or any Garda station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111,” they added.