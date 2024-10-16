Gardaí launch murder investigation over missing eight-year-old boy
Gardaí launch murder investigation over missing eight-year-old boy

Kyran Durnin has been missing since August 30 (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have launched a murder investigation in relation to an eight-year-old boy who went missing more than six weeks ago.

Kyran Durnin and his mother Dayla, 24, had been reported missing from their home in Drogheda, Co. Louth since Friday, August 30.

However, investigators have today stood down their appeal for information on Ms Durnin's whereabouts while renewing their request for information on her son.

"Despite extensive enquiries carried out by gardaí to date, An Garda Síochána have been unable to either locate Kyran, identify any information on his current whereabouts or any evidence that he is currently alive," read a garda statement.

"Following enquiries to date, investigating gardaí now believe that Kyran is missing presumed dead.

"A murder investigation has been commenced."

Gardaí say they have found no evidence that Kyran is alive (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

The investigation is being led by a Senior Investigation Officer based out of an incident room at Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardaí are urging anyone who has any information in connection with Kyran's disappearance to contact them.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team," added the garda statement.

"This information will be treated in the strictest confidence."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

