Gardai launch recruitment drive to fill 400 roles within the force across Ireland
Gardai launch recruitment drive to fill 400 roles within the force across Ireland

AN Garda Síochána has launched a public competition to hire up to 400 clerical officers to work at locations across the country.

Roles are available in areas such as HR, IT and finance and procurement as well as internal audit, communications, research and analysis, estate management and legal and medical services.

"This is a great opportunity to join our growing number of Garda staff who play an important role in supporting operational Garda colleagues in keeping people safe,” a Garda spokesman said as the recruitment drive was launched this week.

There are full-time, permanent, and temporary positions available, with full training given to all successful candidates.

Applicants must be at least 17 to apply for a role.

They must also “be capable and competent of fulfilling the role to a high standard” and “have a good general level of education”, the application guidelines state.

Applications must be received by 3pm on September 20 to be considered in the public competition for the posts, and those applying must fulfil “citizenship, health & character requirements and clear Garda Vetting & Security Clearance” An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

Further details can be found here.

