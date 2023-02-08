Gardaí make 25th anniversary appeal for information on disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott

GARDAÍ believe people with information on the disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott may now be in a position to come forward, 25 years after she was last seen.

Ms Sinnott was just 19 when she disappeared from Broadway, Co. Wexford on February 8, 1998.

At the time, the mother-of-one from Ballyhitt, Broadway was in the process of planning a birthday party for her 11-month-old daughter.

Gardaí have made a number of arrests in connection with Ms Sinnott's disappearance and murder but no one las ever been charged.

However, they believe people in the Broadway area have 'vital information' that can help solve the case.

"Given the passage of time, on this the 25th anniversary of the disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott, gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to the disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott to come forward," read a statement released by gardaí today.

Pub sighting

On Sunday, February 8, 1998, Ms Sinnott was socialising at Butler's Pub in Broadway, Co. Wexford with friends.

She was seen leaving the pub at approximately midnight, which was the last confirmed sighting of the young mother.

A motorist saw a male and female on the roadway near Kisha Cross, Broadway at around midnight.

There were also two males in their late teens or early twenties in close proximity.

In 2005, gardaí arrested and detained a male on suspicion of the murder of Ms Sinnott.

At the same time, three women and two men were arrested and detained in connection with the investigation into Ms SInnott's disappearance and murder.

However, to date, no person has been charged in connection with the investigation.

'Passage of time'

"An Garda Síochána believe there are people in the Broadway area of Co. Wexford who have information vital to this investigation," added the statement from gardaí.

"With the passage of time, it is possible that persons who have not spoken to gardaí to date, or who spoke to gardaí over the past 25 years but possibly have more information that they can provide, are now in a position to come forward."

As part of their investigation, gardaí are anxious to trace the four people spotted at Kisha Cross on the night of Ms Sinnott’s disappearance, or anyone who was in the vicinity who did not — or could not — come forward at the time.

Anyone with information or who can assist with the investigation into the disappearance and murder of Me Sinnott is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111, any garda station or any member of An Garda Síochána.