Gardaí name siblings who died in 'violent incident' in Tallaght
News

Gardaí name siblings who died in 'violent incident' in Tallaght

The scene remains cordoned of while gardaí continue their investigation (Image: Norma Burke/RollingNews.ie)

THE THREE siblings who died in what gardaí described as a 'violent, challenging and traumatic incident' in Tallaght have been named.

Twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley, aged eight, and their sister Lisa Cash, 18, were found at the residence in the Rossfield Estate in the early hours of Sunday.

They were taken to Crumlin Hospital but were later pronounced dead.

Their mother, a woman in her 40s, has been released from hospital and is currently being supported by her family.

Meanwhile, the siblings' 14-year-old brother remains in Tallaght University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A man in his early 20s, who was arrested at the scene, is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Tallaght Garda Station.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau at the scene (Image: Norma Burke/RollingNews.ie)

All those involved are believed to have known each other and gardaí say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The scene remains preserved for a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Postmortems are due to be carried out by State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis.

In a statement earlier today, John Lahart, Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin South West, offered his condolences, saying the children's lives had been 'cruelly ended'.

Meanwhile, An Garda Síochána said the force has "put in place welfare supports for, and will continue to support, all members who attended this incident".

