Dublin attack that saw woman set on fire is 'beyond comprehension', says local councillor

A WOMAN was set on fire at her home in Co. Dublin yesterday in an attack a local councillor has described as being 'beyond comprehension'.

Sinn Féin councillor William Carey, who represents Clondalkin and the Four Districts on South Dublin County Council, said the community was in shock over the incident.

The attack occurred at around 10.10am on Tuesday at a residential premises in Oak Downs, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

A man who was in the house when the attack took place was also injured as he tried to help the woman.

"This is an absolutely shocking incident," said Cllr Carey, adding: "This is not something that we could ever expect to see in our quiet community.

"We are all in shock at the level of depravity that has occurred here.

"To attack a woman like this on her doorstep is quite frightening and is beyond comprehension.

"My thoughts and prayers are with her and her family."

'Vicious attack'

The woman, who remains in a critical condition, was reportedly sprayed with petrol and set alight before her attacker fled.

"A woman has been removed from the scene to hospital to be treated for burn injuries which are believed to be serious," read a garda statement.

"A man has been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

"The scene has been preserved for technical examination.

"A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established in Clondalkin Garda Station."

Jim O'Callaghan, Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, said he was shocked at the 'horrific attack', which occurred on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

"I have been briefed on the attack by the gardaí and I join with them in appealing to anyone with information to come forward so that the perpetrator of this vicious attack can be brought to justice," he added.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Oak Downs area of Clondalkin between 9.30am and 10.20am on Tuesday and who may have video footage to make it available to investigators.

Witnesses, or anyone with any information about the incident, is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.