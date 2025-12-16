Eight properties searched as garda probe assault which left woman with severe burns

EIGHT properties were searched in Dublin today as gardaí continue to investigate an assault which left a woman with serious burn injuries.

The attack happened at the woman’s home in Oak Downs, Clondalkin at around 10.10am on Tuesday, November 25.

The woman, who remains in a critical condition, was reportedly sprayed with petrol and set alight before her attacker fled.

A man who was in the house when the attack took place was also injured as he tried to help her.

This morning gardaí issued an update on the case, confirming they had carried out a series of searches at properties across Dublin.

“Gardaí from Clondalkin assisted by national support units carried out a number of searches under warrant at eight properties in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) West,” the police force confirmed.

“A number of items of evidential value were seized by Gardaí,” they added.

The investigation is being led by a senior investigating officer based at an incident room in Clondalkin Garda Station.

“The woman who received serious burn injuries in the assault remains in a serious condition in hospital,” the statement added.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Any persons who were in the Oak Downs area of Clondalkin between 9.30am and 10.20am on November 25 and who may have video footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”