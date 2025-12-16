Eight properties searched as garda probe assault which left woman with severe burns
News

Eight properties searched as garda probe assault which left woman with severe burns

EIGHT properties were searched in Dublin today as gardaí continue to investigate an assault which left a woman with serious burn injuries.

The attack happened at the woman’s home in Oak Downs, Clondalkin at around 10.10am on Tuesday, November 25.

The woman, who remains in a critical condition, was reportedly sprayed with petrol and set alight before her attacker fled.

A man who was in the house when the attack took place was also injured as he tried to help her.

The attack took place at a house at Oak Downs in Clondalkin (Image: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

This morning gardaí issued an update on the case, confirming they had carried out a series of searches at properties across Dublin.

“Gardaí from Clondalkin assisted by national support units carried out a number of searches under warrant at eight properties in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) West,” the police force confirmed.

“A number of items of evidential value were seized by Gardaí,” they added.

The investigation is being led by a senior investigating officer based at an incident room in Clondalkin Garda Station.

“The woman who received serious burn injuries in the assault remains in a serious condition in hospital,” the statement added.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Any persons who were in the Oak Downs area of Clondalkin between 9.30am and 10.20am on November 25 and who may have video footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

See More: Attack, Burns, Clondalkin, Dublin, Garda

Related
News 2 months ago

Fast food restaurant targeted for second time in ‘racially motivated’ attack

By: Fiona Audley

News 6 months ago

Police hunt suspect after two men struck with piece of wood in violent attack

By: Fiona Audley

News 6 months ago

Man hospitalised after baseball bat attack in his home

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Investigation continues after gang attacks Co. Armagh pensioner and attempts to set him on fire

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

'Today feels unbearably dark': 12 people dead following shooting at Hanukkah celebration at Australia's Bondi Beach

By: Gerard Donaghy

Football 2 days ago

Nancy looks to end turbulent first week as Celtic face St Mirren in Scottish League Cup Final

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Search for Co. Meath teen missing for more than three weeks stood down following discovery of body

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Father of former Celtic player and manager Neil Lennon passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Three dead following two separate collisions in Co. Tipperary

By: Gerard Donaghy