More than 160 new Gardaí take up roles across Ireland

MORE than 160 newly qualified Gardaí have been sworn in at an attestation held in Dublin.

Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Jim O’Callaghan welcomed the attestation of 167 new officers at a ceremony held in the Garda College in Templemore on February 6.

The included 100 men and 67 women who have now taken up roles in Garda divisions across the country.

“I am very pleased to see another 167 new Gardaí attest from Templemore today,” Minister O’Callaghan said.

“This is the first of four attestations due to take place this year and I look forward to larger classes attesting as the year progresses,” he added.

104 probationer Gardaí will be deployed across the Dublin Metropolitan Region, with 21 assigned to the Southern Region, 31 to the Eastern Region and 11 to the North-Western Region.

“This cohort of newly attested Gardaí will take up positions in communities across the country as they begin a career of service to their communities, and to the people of Ireland,” Minister O’Callaghan said.

“They join a tradition that stretches back over a century, one built on trust, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to the public they serve.”

Templemore College is now preparing for its next intake of trainees, who will arrive this morning.

“Recruitment into An Garda Síochána is now gathering real momentum,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

“I am looking forward to seeing this momentum continue in 2026.”

He added: “The next intake of up to 215 Garda trainees will enter the Garda College on Monday, February 9.”

More than 11, 100 people applied to two An Garda Síochána recruitment campaigns held in 2025.

Another recruitment drive is expected to take place this year, Mr O’Callaghan confirmed.

“Under Budget 2026 I secured funding of €2.74 billion for An Garda Síochána to support recruitment and staffing,” he said.

“I will work with the Garda Commissioner to optimise recruitment. This includes expanding capacity of the training college.

“The Garda Training Review Group has been established to identify how we can increase the scale and capacity of training and continuous professional development in An Garda Síochána.

“The group will also consider, in line with a commitment in the Programme for Government, the case for a second Garda training college.”