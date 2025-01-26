Gardaí renew appeal for man missing from Co. Limerick for almost two weeks

GARDAÍ have renewed their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Co. Limerick for almost two weeks.

Luke Price, 27, was reported missing from his home in Mountkennet, Limerick city on Tuesday, January 14.

He was last seen at around 9pm that day.

Mr Price is described as being approximately six feet in height with a slim build, auburn hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black coat, blue jeans and black boots.

Gardaí have released a CCTV image of him taken on the day he was reported missing (above).

Both Mr Price's family and gardaí are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.