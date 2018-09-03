Gardaí seize drugs and cash in excess of €34,000

One man has been arrested.

Gardaí from Blanchardstown and Finglas searched an apartment was searched at Falcon View, Blanchardstown on the 1st September 2018.

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered cannabis herb approximate street value of €3,000 and cocaine with an approximate street value of €500.

In excess of €34,000 in cash was also seized.

A 31-year-old male was arrested and detained at Finglas Garda station under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

He was charged and is to appear at Blanchardstown District Ct on the 3rd September 2018 at 10.30am.