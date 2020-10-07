Gardaí setting up 'super checkpoints' on county borders to ensure no one breaches Covid-19 travel restrictions

GARDAÍ are setting up checkpoints across the country to ensure Irish people aren't breaching Covid-19 public health guidelines by leaving their county.

Level Three restrictions kicked in at midnight on Tuesday, and gardaí are now stepping up operations to try and enforce the new rules.

So-called 'super checkpoints' are being established along major road routes throughout Ireland, and people caught trying to cross into other counties without legitimate reason to could face on-the-spot fines of up to €200.

According to the Irish Times, 2,500 Garda members will be stationed at 132 checkpoints as of today to ensure compliance with Level Three regulations is upheld.

Under Level Three, only essential travel for work, education and emergency purposes are advised.

Congestion and traffic jams - particularly on the approach to Dublin - are expected as a result over the coming weeks. It's thought that gardaí are hoping the traffic delays will help to deter people from leaving their counties.

Chief medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan stressed the importance of Ireland as a country coming together to beat the virus.

"It is essential that there is a broad societal effort over the coming weeks," Dr Holohan said.

"Every one of us has the power to interrupt the spread of this virus and now is a vital time to use it.

"Focus on what you can do; wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep your distance from others, avoid crowds, limit your social network, know the symptoms and what to do if you experience them or are a close contact of a confirmed case."