Gardaí stop driver and find he's ELEVEN times over the limit
(Image: Garda Traffic / Twitter)

GARDAÍ stopped a driver after spotting a vehicle on the wrong side of the road, only to discover he was 11 times over the limit.

They also discovered an open bottle of wine next to the driver of the articulated vehicle when he was stopped in the middle of the afternoon.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pulled over at 3.10pm today at Cloontuskert, Co. Roscommon.

Gardaí then took the driver to Roscommon Garda Station where he was breathalysed over an hour later, according to the timestamp on the analysis readout.

Despite the gap in time from when he was pulled over, the driver still blew a staggering 11 times the legal drink-drive limit, according to gardaí, who posted details of the stop on Twitter.

They added that the driver is now due in court.

