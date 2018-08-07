Gardaí stop driver and find he's ELEVEN times over the limit

GARDAÍ stopped a driver after spotting a vehicle on the wrong side of the road, only to discover he was 11 times over the limit.

They also discovered an open bottle of wine next to the driver of the articulated vehicle when he was stopped in the middle of the afternoon.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pulled over at 3.10pm today at Cloontuskert, Co. Roscommon.

Roscommon RPU arrested driver of articulated vehicle at 3.10pm at Cloontuskert, Co. Roscommon. Driver on incorrect side of road. Vehicle stopped, driver had bottle of wine open beside him, not wearing seatbelt. Taken to Roscommon GS. 11 times over limit. Court to follow. pic.twitter.com/ao8dxcrhe0 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) 7 August 2018

Advertisement

Gardaí then took the driver to Roscommon Garda Station where he was breathalysed over an hour later, according to the timestamp on the analysis readout.

Despite the gap in time from when he was pulled over, the driver still blew a staggering 11 times the legal drink-drive limit, according to gardaí, who posted details of the stop on Twitter.

They added that the driver is now due in court.