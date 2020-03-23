AN GARDA Síochána have released a blistering statement urging parents to do more to control their children after they were called to assist an ambulance for a teenager suffering a severe asthma attack.

The teenager, who was brought to hospital via ambulance, was found to be socialising with a group of five others-- one of whom was supposed to be self-isolating while awaiting a test for coronavirus.

A Garda spokesperson wrote on Facebook urging parents to do more, as Gardaí and the emergency services are already under immense strain due to the growing threat from Covid-19.

The statement reads:

"A group of 5 young people out socializing all night last night.

"One, who was supposed to be self-isolating pending a COVID 19 test but [who] was bored and decided to join his friends.

"One of these youths suffered a severe asthma attack.

"This action put the safety of the Emergency Services, and continued service to the public, at risk.

"Parents- step up to the mark. Your responsibility.

"We are busy enough!"

The Gardaí urged the public to share the post (which you can find here) in order to spread the word and ensure all parents and guardians were doing their part to ensure their children were not putting the public at risk.

It is not, however, just teenagers who needed to be reminded of their responsibility to follow HSE guidelines in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Gardaí yesterday were forced to close the upper car park of Wicklow's popular walking spot Glendalough indefinitely after dozens of people flocked there during sunny weather.

Gardaí in Wicklow posted on Twitter that they were appealing to the public "to PLEASE avoid the areas of Powerscourt, Sally Gap, Glendalough and Eniskerry.

Gardaí in Wicklow are appealing to the public to PLEASE avoid the areas of Powerscourt, Sally Gap, Glendalough and Enniskerry. Traffic is extremely heavy. We want to remind everyone we are in a crucial phase in which Social Distancing is vital#SocialDistanci #WashYourHands — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 22, 2020

"Traffic is extremely heavy. We want to remind everyone we are in a crucial phase in which Social Distancing is vital."