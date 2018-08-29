Great British Bake Off viewers fall in love with Irish contestant Imelda McCarron

SHE MAY have failed to impress the judges, but Great British Bake Off contestant Imelda McCarron still won plenty of fans online during her time on the show.

Much of that had to do with her distinctive Tyrone accent, which stood out to viewers and ensured Imelda was an immediate hit with the show's dedicated fan base.

In a crowded kitchen of 12 would-be bakers, the 33-year-old Countryside Recreation Officer made quite an impression, even if her baking efforts weren't quite up to scratch.

Alas, it wasn't enough to save Imelda from the wrath of the judges, who eventually sent the Northern Irish woman home - much to the chagrin of her newfound fans.

Fuming Imelda’s gone taking my weekly fix of the Northern Irish accent with her 😒😒 #GBBO — el ✨ (@eyupella) August 28, 2018

An Irish accent should get you a bye through the first couple of rounds of any competition #GBBO — Stephen Best (UI) (@SteveBest79) August 28, 2018

Poor Imelda, wanted to be listening to her Irish accent every week #gbbo — Declan Kavanagh (@DrDeclanK) August 28, 2018

Noooooo Imelda :( that accent <3 #GBBO — DanSmith (@Danjesmith) August 28, 2018

Speaking to Radio Times prior to the launch of the series, Imelda laid out her hopes for the series ahead.

"I went in [to Bake Off] for me as a challenge obviously for the baking, but also to have the confidence of meeting new people, I don't usually put myself out there personally."

She may not have lasted the course but the positive response she has garnered online is likely to provide Imelda with a real confidence boost.