'Gin yoga' is the perfect tonic to any winter blues
News

'Gin yoga' is the perfect tonic to any winter blues

AN INNOVATIVE distillery is offering a unique opportunity for gin lovers to engage in a little exercise and relaxation for the mind, body, and soul.

As Hull Live reports, Humber Street Distillery Co. has been causing quite the stir after unveiling its new monthly Yin and Gin Yoga sessions.

Focusing on fitness with a little din and tonic thrown in for good measure.

Sessions begin with some Yin Yoga, designed to ease people into things with some slow movements and hold poses.

Things continue with a session of active and upward moving Yang, accompanied by a gin and tonic, of course.

Advertisement

Another Yin session, with a little more gin for good measure, helps wrap things up, releasing any further tension and leaving participants nice and relaxed.

Priced at around £18 per person for an hour-and-a-half of yoga, that price might seem a little steep but it's worth noting that it includes two gin and tonics.

Despite the alcohol on offer, the yoga instructor behind the new initiative, Emily Worsnop, was keen to stress things won't' descend into just another boozefest.

"The gin will give extra relaxation to the class," she told Hull Live.

It's about people being aware of the taste within their mouth, the texture and being aware of the journey from their mouth to their throat, all the way down to their stomach."

Advertisement

Designed, in part, to help make yoga more accessible to beginners, Gin Yoga could be the perfect tonic for the winter blues.

It follows on from Beer Yoga, the booze-based exercise that's already proven a hit.

See More: Beer Yoga, Gin, Gin Yoga, Yoga

Related

Irish butcher wins place in Guinness World Records Book after making 80 sausages in a minute
News 5 hours ago

Irish butcher wins place in Guinness World Records Book after making 80 sausages in a minute

By: Ryan Price

Belfast Primark fire cordon to remain in place for four months
News 6 hours ago

Belfast Primark fire cordon to remain in place for four months

By: Ryan Price

Netflix revives Kiefer Sutherland political thriller Designated Survivor for third series
News 6 hours ago

Netflix revives Kiefer Sutherland political thriller Designated Survivor for third series

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Northern Ireland Assembly members' pay cut by £13,000 after 600 days without agreement between Sinn Féin and DUP
News 2 hours ago

Northern Ireland Assembly members' pay cut by £13,000 after 600 days without agreement between Sinn Féin and DUP

By: Aidan Lonergan

School bus and car collide in early-morning accident in Limerick
News 7 hours ago

School bus and car collide in early-morning accident in Limerick

By: Ryan Price

Inquest into Dolores O'Riordan death to take place today on what would have been her 47th birthday
News 9 hours ago

Inquest into Dolores O'Riordan death to take place today on what would have been her 47th birthday

By: Ryan Price

India legalise gay sex in historic ruling
News 9 hours ago

India legalise gay sex in historic ruling

By: Ryan Price

Bomb disposal team called as fishermen in Ireland land WWII shell
News 17 hours ago

Bomb disposal team called as fishermen in Ireland land WWII shell

By: Gerard Donaghy