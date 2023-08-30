Girl, 3, dies following collision in Co. Laois
News

Girl, 3, dies following collision in Co. Laois

Gardaí at the scene of this afternoon's collision in Portlaoise (Image: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

A YOUNG girl has died following a collision in Co. Laois this afternoon.

The collision, which involved a car and a pedestrian, occurred on Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen residential area of Portlaoise at around 1.15pm.

Gardaí said a three-year-old girl was seriously injured during the collision.

She was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where she was later pronounced deceased.

The incident comes as An Garda Síochána revealed 'alarming' figures this afternoon that showed 26 people have died on Ireland's roads in the past 30 days.

The force added that there have been 114 fatal road traffic collisions in Ireland so far this year, resulting in the deaths of 124 people.

"These people are young and old, from different places and backgrounds but all have lost their lives far too soon," read a garda statement.

"We must all take care of ourselves and one another on our roads."

Wednesday's incident comes after five family members were involved in a collision in Tipperary last night, which claimed the lives of a three-year-old boy and his grandparents.

That was the second tragedy in the county in four days after four young people died in a collision on Friday night.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed this afternoon's collision in Portlaoise to contact them.

Road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were in the Fairgreen area from 12.45-1.30pm are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any sarda station.

See More: Laois, Portlaoise

