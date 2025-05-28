New search underway in Co. Laois for missing Fiona Pender
New search underway in Co. Laois for missing Fiona Pender

Fiona Pender was last seen on August 23, 1996 (Image: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ investigating the disappearance and murder of Fiona Pender have revealed a new search at a site in Co. Laois is underway.

Investigators say the area will be subject to excavation and forensic examination as they search for the remains of Ms Pender, who was seven months pregnant when she disappeared almost 29 years ago.

She was last seen at 6am on Friday, August 23, 1996 at her flat on Church Street in Tullamore.

Gardaí revealed this week that they had reclassified the case as a murder investigation and undertook a search of a site near Killeigh in Co. Offaly, around 10km from Tullamore.

The search concluded on Tuesday, with gardaí withholding the results for operational reasons.

However, investigators have today revealed they are searching a new site, situated in the Slieve Bloom Mountains near Clonaslee in neighbouring Co. Laois.

"Gardaí investigating the disappearance and murder of Fiona Pender in August 1996 have today, Wednesday May 28, 2025, commenced another search operation on open ground at a location in Co. Laois," read a garda statement.

"This area of land will be searched and subject to excavation, technical and forensic examinations.

"This search forms part of a sustained investigation carried out by gardaí in Laois/Offaly Garda Division over the last 28 years to establish Fiona's whereabouts and to investigate the circumstances in which Fiona disappeared."

Ms Pender was described as being 5' 5" in height with long blonde hair and was 25 years old when she went missing.

She was last seen wearing bright-coloured clothing and white leggings.

Anyone with any information in relation to Ms Pender's disappearance and murder is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 or any garda station.

