Witness appeal after pedestrian dies in Co. Laois collision

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses following the death of a pedestrian in a collision in Co. Laois.

A man, aged in his 30s, died after being hit by a car at around 10.45pm on February 23.

The incident happened on the N80 in Crannagh, Stradbally, Gardaí have since confirmed in a statement.

“The male pedestrian, aged in his 70s, was pronounced deceased a short time later and was removed to Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise,” they said.

“The female driver of the car, aged in her 30s, was not injured,” they added.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place and the police force has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N80 at Crannagh, Stradbally, Co. Laois between 10.30pm and 11pm on February 23 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

