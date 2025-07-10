Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies in Co. Laois collision
News

Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies in Co. Laois collision

A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a collision in Co. Laois.

The man, aged in his 20s, was involved in the single vehicle incident in Abbeyleix, at around 7.50pm on the evening of Tuesday, July 8.

The collision happened on the N77 at the junction of the Portlaoise Road and Ballyroan Road, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area between 7:00pm and 8:00pm, and have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbeyleix Garda Station at 057 873 0580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

