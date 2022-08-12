Throwback': This is a godsend' - Mum's miracle cure for getting rid of sunburn in 30 mins goes viral
A STAY-AT-HOME mum has been hailed as a miracle worker after sharing her 'amazing' sure for getting rid of sunburn in just 30 minutes.

It couldn't have arrived at a more opportune time with temperatures soaring across the UK and Ireland.

Cindie Allen-Stewart took to Facebook to share her miracle cure, which she only discovered after years of sunburn anguish that came despite slathering herself in sunscreen.

It was actually her mother-in-law who suggested the unique home remedy which Cindie says "works wonders" for burns.

Her mother-in-law claims to have learned about this little-known method after speaking to a doctor some 40 years ago. Apparently, she too "thought it was crazy then too until she saw it in action."

Sunburn: a familiar sight.

Cindie has been using it for the past 10 years with positive results and it only takes a couple of minutes to apply.

In the Facebook post, which has been shared more than 218,000 times, Cindie writes:

"It takes the heat out of it fast and makes it more comfortable on you.

"First, buy some Menthol foam shaving cream. It has to be the foam and it has to have menthol in it.

Start by purchasing some shaving foam - it has to be menthol.

"We found Gillette shaving cream on Amazon since we had problems finding menthol foam in stores. We ended up buying 6 cans of it, but it works out because we live in Texas and sunburns happen a lot. (Plus, we have given a couple cans to friends.)

"Next, apply the shaving cream on the burn. It may seem like it's a strange shaving ritual, but trust me! Don't rub it in, just let it sit on your skin. It will start bringing all that heat out (you'll be able to feel it). You may feel like you are itchy too, but that's a good thing! Itching means healing."

According to Cindie, after about 30 minutes, the shaving cream should have all dissolved into spots and feel more dried out.

Apply the shaving foam to the affected area.

"You will feel as if you're becoming a little cold," she writes. "At least on the sunburned part of your body. THAT IS A GOOD SIGN!

"Next, rinse it off in a lukewarm or cool shower or bath. It's just to get the residue off.

"Finally, if you still need it, do it again the next day. Usually after that second treatment, the sunburn disappears.

"I use this on my kids too!"

The results are clear to see.

Cindie reckons the method is far more effective than applying more traditional remedies like aloe vera.

"I'm not saying to go out and do this, I was just showing my friends what I do," she said.

"Please remember to always use sunscreen! Too much sun exposure can be dangerous and lead to cancer. By no means am I endorsing going out without sunscreen! I burn with sunscreen as well and know of the hassle, but it is worth it to wear it!"

Cindie Allen-Stewart - the brains behind the viral remedy.

The remedy has been well received online though, with many hailing Cindie has a heroine during the ongoing heatwave.

"This works amazing! With aloe you have to keep putting it on and it doesn't help for very long. But the menthol shaving cream stopped the burning feeling after the first use permanently, and after the second I hardly feel the sunburn," one said.

Another commenter added: "This is a godsend and saved my life already this summer!"

The question is: will you be trying it out?

