'Goodbye economy, goodbye mental state' - Ireland reacts with fury to news of Level 5 restrictions
THE NEWS that Ireland is facing up to six weeks of another full lockdown hasn't exactly sat well with everyone.

Last night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that the country was to crank up its Covid-19 restrictions - with the majority of Ireland leapfrogging Level Four altogether and skipping straight to Level Five, without passing Go.

Social media users were quick voice their displeasure, and while some saw the (tragically) funny side, most people were ... understandably, a little bit miffed by the news.

The announcement was met with the concern for the economy, for people's jobs, for Christmas and for the inevitable return of Zoom quizzes.

One Twitter user sarcastically waved goodbye to not only the economy, but also his mental state, ahead of over a month of full lockdown - which didn't exactly sort everything out back in the Spring, he claims.

Another user was similarly pessimistic about the news: "6 weeks and then we have Christmas to go absolutely wild to save everybody's mental state/soul… Lockdown in January to recover in time for St. Patrick's Day. THAT IS THE ROADMAP."

One user questioned the Government's decision to keep airports and schools open, letting the virus "spread unchecked through the community", while allowing more people to lose their jobs as the economy slams shut once again.

Others, however, tried their very best to see the funny side.

While the return of strict rules and regulations was the focus for some, others were more interested in the impending return of Zoom quizzes.

Meanwhile, Jack Leahy seems primed and ready, and almost excited for what's to come.

