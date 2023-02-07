Gordon Elliot faces a faces a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday over a positive drugs test for one of his horses at last year's Cheltenham Festival.
Irish trainer Gordon Elliott faces a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday over a positive drugs test for one of his horses at last year's Cheltenham Festival.

The 6-year-old lost out to Rachael Blackmore's Honeysuckle in last year's running of the Champion Hurdle and was tested after the race for 3-hydroxylidocaine. 

The horse could now be disqualified from this year's event.

The substance in question according to the Guardian is often used in racing stables as a local anaesthetic by trainers.

In 2016, Derby-winning trainer Dermot Weld was fined by the Irish Turf Club after his horse tested positively for the same substance.  

Elliot will plead his case in front of independent disciplinary panel tomorrow, accused of being in breach of Rule (K)2.2: Presence of a Category B Prohibited Substance. 

The Meath native could face a ban of ten years, but it is highly likely that he will receive a fine instead. 

A BHA statement read: "The independent Disciplinary Panel of the British Horseracing Authority will convene on Wednesday 8 February 2023 to hear the following referral… 

"1. Whether or not Licensed Trainer and Responsible Person Mr Gordon ELLIOT is in breach of Rule (K)2.2 (Presence of a Category B Prohibited Substance)1 of the post-4 January 2022 Rules of Racing due to the presence of a Prohibited Substance (3-hydroxylidocaine) in a post-race urine sample taken from ZANAHIYR on 15th March 2022 following the 15:30 Unibet Handicap Hurdle Challenge Trophy over 2 miles and ½ furlong at Cheltenham racecourse. 

Elliott missed the 2021 Cheltenham Festival after the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board in March 2021 banned him from attending the Cheltenham festival that year.  

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) suspended his training licence for 12 months, six of them suspended after images emerged of the Irish-trainer sitting on a dead horse. 

He was found guilty of bringing the sport into disrepute at the time. 

