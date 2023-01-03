Graffiti supporting Grenfell victims appears on Ulster Rugby's Kingspan Stadium
News

Graffiti supporting Grenfell victims appears on Ulster Rugby's Kingspan Stadium

Belfast , United Kingdom - 1 January 2023; A general view before the United Rugby Championship between Ulster and Munster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

GRAFFITI SUPPORTING the victims of Grenfell Tower has been painted on Ulster Rugby's Kingspan Stadium.

The graffiti expressed support for the 72 victims of the 2017 fire in London, and appeared on the stadium Sunday night.

Kingspan, Ulster Rugby's principal sponsor, said its products made up 5% of the insulation at Grenfell and was used without its recommendation.

An inquiry into the tower block fire criticised Kingspan's business practices.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) received a report of the damage at about 11:00 GMT on Monday morning.

Officers attended and noted a "considerable amount" of graffiti over the front of the premises.

Ulster Rugby said it is in contact with the PSNI "following criminal damage to Kingspan Stadium overnight".

In a statement, it said: "The club would like to thank local residents for their ongoing help and support.

"No further comment will be made while the investigation is ongoing."

See More: Belfast, Kinsgpan, Ulster Rugby

Related

Victim threatened with knife during Belfast hijacking
News 5 days ago

Victim threatened with knife during Belfast hijacking

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police in Belfast claim gunmen behind Sean Fox murder are same pair who killed Mark Hill
News 2 weeks ago

Police in Belfast claim gunmen behind Sean Fox murder are same pair who killed Mark Hill

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman receives life sentence for murder and attempted murder of two young sons in Northern Ireland
News 2 weeks ago

Woman receives life sentence for murder and attempted murder of two young sons in Northern Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Two UK citizens among four killed in mid-air helicopter crash in Australia
News 54 minutes ago

Two UK citizens among four killed in mid-air helicopter crash in Australia

By: Connell McHugh

'Worrying' figures show number of pedestrians killed on Ireland's roads doubled in 2022
News 21 hours ago

'Worrying' figures show number of pedestrians killed on Ireland's roads doubled in 2022

By: Gerard Donaghy

Preview: Rangers v Celtic in crucial Scottish Premiership clash
News 1 day ago

Preview: Rangers v Celtic in crucial Scottish Premiership clash

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police seize £100,000 of suspected cocaine in Co. Antrim
News 1 day ago

Police seize £100,000 of suspected cocaine in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Celtic great Frank McGarvey passes away aged 66 following cancer battle
News 1 day ago

Celtic great Frank McGarvey passes away aged 66 following cancer battle

By: Gerard Donaghy