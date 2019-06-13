Guinness cancel their sponsorship of London Irish over Paddy Jackson transfer
News

Guinness cancel their sponsorship of London Irish over Paddy Jackson transfer

DIAGEO, the company that owns Guinness, have terminated their sponsorship deal with the London Irish rugby team over the signing of Ireland fly-half Paddy Jackson.

In April last year, Jackson was found not guilty of rape by a Belfast Court, but nonetheless had his contract revoked by Ulster as well as the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU).

A Diageo spokesperson said they had met with the club to discuss their concerns about the acquisition of Jackson and had ultimately decided to cancel their deal.

“Their recent decision is not consistent with our values and so we have ended our sponsorship,” said the spokesperson.

Advertisement
Jackson was found not guilty following a very public rape trial in April last year

Reacting to the news that Diageo will be dropping their deal, London Irish released a statement to Belfast Live, where they claimed no such meeting between the two parties took place, saying:

“London Irish’s management is understandably disappointed that Diageo has chosen not to renew its sponsorship agreement with the club, and particularly the manner in which the company has chosen to do so.

“The club has always respected the right for everyone to have an opinion, and their right to express that opinion.

“London irish has been open and honest with all of its sponsors, including offering to meet Diageo’s senior management in Dublin in May, 2019. This offer was not taken up.

“London Irish will be moving on without the support of Diageo, who have chosen to stand down after a nearly 30 year association with the club. It is regretful that this relationship has ended in the manner that it has.”

Advertisement
The signing of Paddy Jackson has been an extremely controversial issue

This follows on from the news that another London Irish sponsor, Cash Converters, also cancelled their deal with the club over the controversial signing, earlier this week.

A spokesperson from the company said they were “committed to the highest possible standards when it comes to our investments in any sponsorships and collaborations” and that there was “a series of reasons” for the sponsorship termination.

London Irish also stressed that the decision to part ways with Cash Converters was unrelated to the Jackson signing.

See More: Belfast, Cash Converters, Controversy, Diageo, Guinness, London Irish, London Irish RFC, London Irish Rugby, Paddy Jackson, Rape Trial, Rugby Rape Trial, Ulster, Ulster Rugby

Related

Belfast Exhibition offers visitors chance to jump on giant photograph of Donald Trump
News 6 days ago

Belfast Exhibition offers visitors chance to jump on giant photograph of Donald Trump

By: Jack Beresford

Belfast scientists discover ‘rogue planet three times larger than Earth’
News 2 weeks ago

Belfast scientists discover ‘rogue planet three times larger than Earth’

By: Jack Beresford

Ryanair flight delayed by two hours because cabin crew 'couldn't count passengers'
News 2 weeks ago

Ryanair flight delayed by two hours because cabin crew 'couldn't count passengers'

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Doonbeg tourism bookings 'soaring by 30%' after visit by US President Donald Trump
News 7 hours ago

Doonbeg tourism bookings 'soaring by 30%' after visit by US President Donald Trump

By: Aidan Lonergan

Robbie Keane: ‘Don’t pigeon-hole Troy Parrott as the next me’
Sport 22 hours ago

Robbie Keane: ‘Don’t pigeon-hole Troy Parrott as the next me’

By: Harry Brent

Irish Rail are giving 25 years of free travel to baby girl who was born on Galway to Dublin train
News 1 day ago

Irish Rail are giving 25 years of free travel to baby girl who was born on Galway to Dublin train

By: Harry Brent

Deaths of three homeless people over six weeks in Cork dubbed ‘scandalous’
News 1 day ago

Deaths of three homeless people over six weeks in Cork dubbed ‘scandalous’

By: Harry Brent

Irish priest arrested for possession of meth in the US while battling siblings in dispute over mother’s will
News 1 day ago

Irish priest arrested for possession of meth in the US while battling siblings in dispute over mother’s will

By: Harry Brent