'Hateful' letter sent to family of six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann probed by police
News

THE PSNI has revealed they are aware of a 'hateful' letter sent to the family of six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann.

The youngster, who is awaiting a heart transplant, has been the face of his family's successful campaign for an opt-out organ donation system in Northern Ireland.

The family today confirmed they contacted police after receiving the letter.

"We are extremely disappointed to receive a hateful handwritten anonymous letter in the post today," read a statement from the Mac Gabhann family.

"This has been reported to the police.

"Our family and campaign will not tolerate such behaviour and if it continues, further action will be taken."

The PSNI revealed the letter sent to the youngster's family 'contained sectarian remarks and is being dealt with as a hate incident'.

"The recipients of the letter have received appropriate advice from local police," added a spokesperson.

Dáithí's Law was passed in Westminster in February and comes into effect on June 1.

The success of the campaign has been hailed as 'lifesaving', with Dáithí's dad Máirtín Mac Gabhann saying he is hopeful that 'one day it will save our Dáithí's life'.

See More: Dáithí's Law, Dáithí Mac Gabhann

