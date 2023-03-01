Family's joy as date revealed for introduction of 'lifesaving' Dáithí's Law

IT has been revealed today by the Department of Health that Dáithí's Law will come into effect on June 1.

After being delayed due to the political stalemate at Stormont, the legislation passed at Westminster last week and yesterday received royal assent.

Named in honour of six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann, it means adults will be considered potential organ donors unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

The youngster from West Belfast has been awaiting a heart transplant for five years after being born with a condition that meant only one side of his heart worked.

Welcoming today's announcement, Dáithí's father Máirtín Mac Gabhann said they were 'delighted' with the success of their campaign.

'Something we will treasure forever'

"It was a very proud day for our family and campaign to have Dáithí's Law included as an amendment on the Executive Formation Bill," he said.

"To hear Dáithí's name mentioned again, and again, in the House of Commons was something we will treasure forever.

"It was an incredibly difficult couple of weeks to get where we wanted to be, but we are just delighted to be here now and to see that Dáithí's Law will be in effect by spring 2023, as planned, is just the cherry on top.

"Dáithí continues to fight every day while he waits for the gift of a new heart, and we hope that this change in law helps make organ donation the norm in society, along with education and further awareness.

"We will never stop spreading the positive message of organ donation, as we hope that one day it will save our Dáithí's life."

The Northern Ireland (Executive Formation and Organ and Tissue Donation) Bill included a provision that allowed the Department of Health to lay the final regulations on organ donation changes today without the need for an Assembly vote.

It will change the way consent is granted by introducing an opt-out system.

Those excluded from the deemed consent legislation include children under 18, people who lack the mental capacity to understand the change in law, visitors to Northern Ireland and temporary residents

Between now and June 1, the Public Health Agency will increase its awareness campaign to make sure people understand the new system and the choices they have.

Specialist nursing staff will continue to speak to families about donation, as well as considerations around faith and beliefs, before any organ or tissue donation goes ahead.

'Important milestone'

Peter May, Permanent Secretary at the Department of Health, hailed the 'lifesaving' change to the law.

"The 1st of June will mark another important milestone for organ donation in Northern Ireland," he said.

"The new law will strengthen the current legislative framework around organ donation and will increase the current rate of consent in the small number of cases in which it is clinically possible for organ donation to proceed after a person's death.

"Doing so will increase the overall number of donors, and ultimately the number of lifesaving organs available for transplantation.

"I know that many people in Northern Ireland have campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness of organ donation and I want to commend them for all their work in this area."