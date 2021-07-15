Have you seen Shannon? 17-year-old girl vanishes from Kildare

AN GARDA Síochána have issued an appeal for help from the public following the disappearance of a teenage girl.

Shannon Doyle Molloy is seventeen years of age and has not been seen for three days.

The teenage girl has vanished from Maynooth, County Kildare, having not been seen since Monday, 12 July, and officers from An Garda Síochána are said to be concerned for her welfare.

Shannon Doyle Molloy is described in a missing person's appeal as being 5'4" in height, with medium length, dark brown or auburn hair and with blue eyes.

A photograph of the missing teenager, released by Gardaí as part of the missing person's appeal, can be seen below.

It is not currently known what the teenage girl was wearing at the time she went missing.

A Garda spokesperson has appealed for anyone with information as to Shannon's whereabouts, or any member of the public who believes they may have seen her, to get in touch as a matter of urgency,

Anyone with information on Shannon Doyle Molloy's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Leixlip on 01 666 7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.