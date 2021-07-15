Have you seen Shannon? 17-year-old girl vanishes from Kildare
News

Have you seen Shannon? 17-year-old girl vanishes from Kildare

Shannon Doyle Molloy is described in a missing person's appeal as being 5'4" in height, with medium length, dark brown or auburn hair and with blue eyes.(An Garda Síochána)

AN GARDA Síochána have issued an appeal for help from the public following the disappearance of a teenage girl.

Shannon Doyle Molloy is seventeen years of age and has not been seen for three days.

The teenage girl has vanished from Maynooth, County Kildare, having not been seen since Monday, 12 July, and officers from An Garda Síochána are said to be concerned for her welfare.

Shannon Doyle Molloy is described in a missing person's appeal as being 5'4" in height, with medium length, dark brown or auburn hair and with blue eyes.

A photograph of the missing teenager, released by Gardaí as part of the missing person's appeal, can be seen below.

Shannon Doyle Molloy is described in a missing person's appeal as being 5'4" in height, with medium length, dark brown or auburn hair and with blue eyes.(An Garda Síochána)

It is not currently known what the teenage girl was wearing at the time she went missing.

A Garda spokesperson has appealed for anyone with information as to Shannon's whereabouts, or any member of the public who believes they may have seen her, to get in touch as a matter of urgency,

Anyone with information on Shannon Doyle Molloy's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Leixlip on 01 666 7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

See More: Appeal, Gardai, Kildare, Maynooth, Missing Person, Shannon Doyle Molloy

Related

Woman, 34, killed after being struck by van in hit-and-run in Donegal
News 3 days ago

Woman, 34, killed after being struck by van in hit-and-run in Donegal

By: Rachael O'Connor

New appeal for Irish man missing in Wyoming mountains for over a month
News 3 days ago

New appeal for Irish man missing in Wyoming mountains for over a month

By: Rachael O'Connor

Two women (60s and 70s) struck by van while out walking in hit and run attack
News 1 week ago

Two women (60s and 70s) struck by van while out walking in hit and run attack

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Pope Francis has left hospital after 10 days following recent surgery
News 11 hours ago

Pope Francis has left hospital after 10 days following recent surgery

By: Harry Brent

Ireland currently has one the lowest Covid-19 hospitalisation rates in Europe
News 12 hours ago

Ireland currently has one the lowest Covid-19 hospitalisation rates in Europe

By: Harry Brent

Ireland records highest daily Covid-19 cases for five months
News 14 hours ago

Ireland records highest daily Covid-19 cases for five months

By: Harry Brent

Dublin's Croke Park to host Muslim prayer festival Eid Al Adha for second year running
News 15 hours ago

Dublin's Croke Park to host Muslim prayer festival Eid Al Adha for second year running

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish grandmother sentenced to 90 days in jail for refusing to wear face mask
News 20 hours ago

Irish grandmother sentenced to 90 days in jail for refusing to wear face mask

By: Rachael O'Connor