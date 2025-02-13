‘Heartbroken’ family confirm funeral details for Irish boxer John Cooney
THE ‘heartbroken’ family of Irish boxer John Cooney have confirmed that his funeral will take place tomorrow.

The 28-year-old from Knocknacarra in Co. Galway died on Saturday, February 8, one week after he sustained a brain injury in a title fight with Nathan Howells.

Mr Cooney was stopped in the ninth round during his Celtic Super Featherweight title defence at the Ulster Hall in Belfast on February 1.

Prior to his death he had been in intensive care after undergoing surgery at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.

In a statement, his family confirmed that he “took his final breath following a tragedy which has left all those who loved him dearly heartbroken”.

“He will be forever missed by his parents Hughie and Tina, much loved and adored fiancée Emmaleen and brothers Conor and Aaron,” they added.

“Deeply mourned and very sadly missed also by his grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, his many relatives and friends at home, abroad and in the wider boxing community.”

Mr Cooney’s funeral will take place at 12noon tomorrow (February 14) at the Church of St. John the Apostle in Knocknacarra, Galway.

Burial will follow in Rahoon Cemetery.

The Mass will be livestreamed here

