Heartbroken Irish mother appeals for witnesses to come forward two years after son's tragic death

AN IRISH MOTHER is pleading with the public after her son was tragically killed almost two years ago.

The mother of the late Kevin Kelly, Katherine Barcoe, has desperately appealed to the public in Luton to come forward to police with any evidence they may have into the death of her son.

Kevin was living and working in Luton when on the May Bank holiday weekend of 2016, he lost his life in an altercation in North Georges Street in the early hours of Sunday, May 1st, 2016.

The family are devastated by Kevin's loss and are pleading to the good nature of the people in Luton to come forward with any evidence they may have, no matter how small.

It was closing time at the After Eight Nightclub when Kevin was walking home alone along North Georges Street.

Moments later he met his attacker.

An altercation broke out and Kevin lost his life.

Kevin was a much-loved father, son, brother, uncle and cousin.

Ms Barcoe said: “Please, Please, I am begging you if you were in North Georges Street on the Sunday morning at approx 4.50am and you saw the altercation take place, I am begging you to come forward to the police.

“My heart is broken, my family is devastated, my beautiful, caring, loving son is dead and I need justice to be done.

“Kevin's organs were donated to help other people in the UK. That's the kind of person Kevin was, always doing a good turn for people with a big cheeky grin on his face.

“I would personally like to thank everyone who tried desperately to revive Kevin on the street, the ambulance men, the police, the hospital staff, priests, relations and the many hundreds of people that came from all over the world to Kevin's funeral in Ireland.

“My life is destroyed now and I will forever miss my beautiful boy.

“I just want justice for Kevin. Thank you to the people of Luton for all of their help.”

If you have any information regarding Kevin's death, please contact us at [email protected]

