‘She hit and run’ – Child’s note telling man that bus driver hit his car goes viral

A NOTE left by a schoolgirl letting a man know that a bus driver hit his vehicle has gone viral after the car owner shared it on social media.

Andrew Sipowicz from Buffalo, New York, shared an image of the note and the damage to his car after the incident on Monday.

The post has since been retweeted more than 150,000 times and received more than 690,000 likes.

Shoutout to the anonymous 6th grader for saving me a couple thousand (Bus not drawn to scale) pic.twitter.com/7aNK10xSwX — Andrew Sipowicz (@Andrew_Sipowicz) November 20, 2018

The 6th grader’s note gave the bus number and the time of the incident, as well as a drawing of the bus complete with the shocked faces of children in the windows.

“She was trying to pull off and hit the car,” it read. “She hit and run.

“She tried to veer over and squeeze through but couldn’t.

“She actually squeezed through. She made a dent and I saw what happened.”

The girl even offered her condolences in the note, adding 'Sorry' at the end.

Mr Sipowicz has since tweeted to say that the girl has been located and he plans to reward her after saving him thousands in repairs.

Update: The student who wrote the letter has been found and we’re in the process of finding a way to reward her for her actions. Very grateful for what she did — Andrew Sipowicz (@Andrew_Sipowicz) November 21, 2018

Another tweet from the child’s teacher said she would not have to do any Thanksgiving homework as reward for her good deed.