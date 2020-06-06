Hundreds defy health warning to gather at US embassy in Dublin for Black Lives Matter protest
News

Hundreds defy health warning to gather at US embassy in Dublin for Black Lives Matter protest

HUNDREDS OF demonstrators have defied the warnings of Health Minister Simon Harris to gather outside the US embassy in Dublin, in a show of solidarity with protests in the US.

Protesters gathered at the US ambassador’s residence in Phoenix Park, and at the Spire on O’Connell Street in the Irish capital in a demonstration against racism and police brutality against people of colour. 

Similar protests took place in Galway, Limerick and Waterford as part of worldwide demonstrations sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week. 

The events saw attendees march for justice in the case of Mr. Floyd while calling for an open and honest dialogue about racial inequality in society. 

Held under the banner of Black Lives Matter, the protest is the third to take place in Dublin in the space of less than a week. 

Advertisement

Last Sunday, protesters held a socially-distanced protest outside the US embassy. 

The following Monday, hundreds again took to the streets of the Irish capital, marching from the GPO over to the US embassy. 

George Floyd’s name was chanted during the protest, while a minutes’ silence was also held outside the US embassy. 

This latest protest was organised by Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI) along with Black Pride Ireland and Migrants and Ethnic-minorities for Reproductive Justice (MERJ). 

It went ahead despite opposition from Health Minister Simon Harris who expressed concern about attendees remaining socially distant from one another. 

Advertisement

“I abhor racism, so do people in this country. It’s not who we are,” Mr. Harris told reporters. 

“And I think we are all disgusted, sickened, horrified, when it comes to the death of George Floyd, some of the scenes that we are seeing in other parts of the world. 

“And also conscious that we have to get our own house in order in calling our racism here in Ireland. 

“But regardless of your cause, and regardless of how just your cause is, now is not the time to have a mass gathering. And at the moment the rules are very clear about how many of us can congregate outside – it’s four, at a safe and socially distant way. 

“So, if there’s four people at the American embassy safely and socially distanced, that’s in line. If there’s more than that, it’s not.” 

Advertisement

Despite the Health Minister’s concerns, organisers were careful to urge those in attendance to wear face masks, bring hand sanitiser and stay socially distant from one another during the demonstration. 

Organisers also handed out personal protective equipment, as part of a variety of measures implemented to ensure as much social distancing as is possible. 

Picture shared online from the day’s demonstrations suggest the protest went off without incident and with those in attendance largely keeping a safe distance from one another.  

Advertisement

See More: Black Lives Matter, Dublin, Irish Embassy, US Embassy

Related

‘You don’t get to be racist and Irish’ — Imelda May pens powerful anti-racism poem
News 14 minutes ago

‘You don’t get to be racist and Irish’ — Imelda May pens powerful anti-racism poem

By: Jack Beresford

Dara Ó Briain draws stark contrast between own experience of using fake bank note and George Floyd's
News 3 days ago

Dara Ó Briain draws stark contrast between own experience of using fake bank note and George Floyd's

By: Jack Beresford

Mrs Brown's Boys star says Donald Trump makes him "sick to my stomach"
News 3 days ago

Mrs Brown's Boys star says Donald Trump makes him "sick to my stomach"

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Indoor visits to nursing homes free of Covid-19 will be allowed from June 15
News 7 hours ago

Indoor visits to nursing homes free of Covid-19 will be allowed from June 15

By: Jack Beresford

Dropkick Murphys raises over $700k for charity with epic live stream concert from Boston's Fenway Park
News 21 hours ago

Dropkick Murphys raises over $700k for charity with epic live stream concert from Boston's Fenway Park

By: Jack Beresford

GAA announces pitches will re-open again in Ireland this month with competitions to follow
Sport 23 hours ago

GAA announces pitches will re-open again in Ireland this month with competitions to follow

By: Fiona Audley

11-year-old Meath boy pens heartbreaking letter to teacher describing racial abuse
News 1 day ago

11-year-old Meath boy pens heartbreaking letter to teacher describing racial abuse

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish choir dedicates inspirational hymn to victims of Covid-19
Life & Style 1 day ago

Irish choir dedicates inspirational hymn to victims of Covid-19

By: Rachael O'Connor