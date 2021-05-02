Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters march on Dublin

HUNDREDS OF anti-lockdown protestors descended on Dublin as part of a demonstration against the Ireland’s ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Demonstrators gathered at Custom House Quay just after 2pm on Saturday for the “Time for Change” protest before marching through the centre of the Irish capital.

Protesters carried placards bearing slogans like “prison for the healthy” and “jab of death” with some of those present evidently opposed to the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Gardaí confirmed no arrests were made however two individuals were taken into a Garda van after ignoring an instruction to move on.

Eager to avoid a repeat of the violent scenes witnessed during a previous anti-lockdown rally on Grafton Street back in February, Garda officers were out in force.

Both sides of the Liffey were cordoned off while several Garda vehicles were present outside Custom House. Demonstrators were moved on towards O’Connell Bride before heading to Westmoreland Street.

Protesters marched past Government buildings before taking to Nassau Street at the area around the bottom of Grafton Street.

The march concluded around the Garden of Remembrance having travelled past the GPO on O’Connell Street. A similar, smaller, protest march also took place in Cork.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Dublin and Cork implemented policing plans around events that took place in both cities today. Gardaí were aware of events organised on social media by disparate groups.

“The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) Regulations2021, as amended are currently in force.

“This places certain restrictions on individuals organising relevant events outdoors and attending relevant events.

“An Garda Síochána will carry out an investigation into the organisers of these events."