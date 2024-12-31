Lord of the Dance
Hundreds of wedding and engagement rings found in airport’s lost property
News

SOME 550 wedding and engagement rings were handed into lost property at Dublin Airport in 2024.

More than 100 of them have yet to be reclaimed, airport operators daa confirmed this week as they shared data on the random items passengers leave behind.

"A total of 550 wedding and engagement rings were handed in to the airport's lost and found department this year,” daa’s Graeme McQueen said.

“More than 100 of those rings remain unclaimed, including many engagement rings,” he added.

“As always, the year saw some very random items being left behind and the award for most peculiar this year goes to the passenger who left a golf bag with a full set of clubs inside sitting on the Departures Road,” he explained.

“We thought they'd possibly just had a bad round and decided to ditch the game, but alas they swung back to the airport a few days later to collect them.”

Dublin Airport

Almost 19,000 items were handed in to the airport's lost and found department in 2024, with 56 per cent of the items handed in returned to its owner.

“The item most commonly found in the terminals and surrounding campus was luggage with more than 2,300 bags handed in,” a daa spokesperson confirmed.

“More than 1,000 mobile phones were also handed in, as well as 750 sets of keys.

“Another commonly misplaced item in the airport during 2024 were laptops, with more than 550 recovered this year.”

Dublin Airport will be 85 years old in January.

When it first opened in 1940, it was built to accommodate 100,000 passengers per year, but in 2024 it welcomed that amount of passengers on 171 individual days.

The airport operators have further revealed that, on average, passengers order a full Irish breakfast every minute in the airport terminal.

They wash them down with plenty tea and coffee – with more than 2.4million cups served over the course of the year.

When it comes to shopping habits, Tayto, Toblerone and Guinness were among the top sellers over the past 12 months.

Bars in Dublin Airport sold more than 1.5 million pints of Guinness to passengers this year.

More than 500,000 packets of Tayto crisps and 72 tonnes of Toblerone were also sold.

